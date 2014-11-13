FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Viacom revenue rises 9.3 pct
#Market News
November 13, 2014 / 12:05 PM / 3 years ago

Viacom revenue rises 9.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Viacom Inc, the owner of cable networks MTV and Comedy Central and movie studio Paramount Pictures, reported a 9.3 percent rise in fourth-quarter revenue, helped by growth in its media networks business.

Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to Viacom fell to $732 million from $806 million a year earlier. Earnings per share rose to $1.72 per share from $1.69 per share.

Revenue rose to $3.99 billion from $3.65 billion a year earlier. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

