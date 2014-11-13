FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-UPDATE 1-"Transformers" sequel, higher affiliate fees drive Viacom sales
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 13, 2014 / 12:55 PM / 3 years ago

REFILE-UPDATE 1-"Transformers" sequel, higher affiliate fees drive Viacom sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects headline to add dropped word “fees”)

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Viacom Inc, owner of the Paramount movie studio and cable network MTV and Comedy Central, reported stronger-than-expected profit and revenue due to higher affiliate fees and the box-office success of movies such as “Transformers: Age of Extinction”.

Revenue in Viacom’s movie business, the company’s second biggest, rose 12 percent in the fourth quarter, also helped by the strong performance of “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”.

A boost in affiliate fees - rates Viacom charges from cable and satellite TV operators and mobile operators for carrying its programs - drove up revenue by 8.3 percent to $2.66 billion.

Total revenue rose 9.3 percent to $3.99 billion, beating the average analyst estimate of $3.90 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to Viacom fell 9.1 percent to $732 million. Earnings, however, rose to $1.72 per share from $1.69 per share due to Viacom’s share repurchase program.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.71 per share in the fourth-quarter ended Sept. 30, above the average analyst estimate of $1.68 per share.

Viacom’s shares closed at $69.25 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.