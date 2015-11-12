FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Viacom's quarterly revenue falls 5 percent
November 12, 2015 / 12:07 PM / 2 years ago

Viacom's quarterly revenue falls 5 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Viacom Inc, the owner of MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon, reported a 5 percent fall in quarterly revenue on Thursday as a lack of hit movie releases in the period hurt revenue from the company’s films business.

Net income from continuing operations attributable to Viacom rose to $884 million, or $2.21 per share in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30 from $732 million, or $1.72 per share a year earlier.

However, revenue declined to $3.79 billion from $3.99 billion. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

