For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
February 9, 2016 / 12:01 PM / 2 years ago

Viacom's quarterly revenue falls 5.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Viacom Inc, the owner of television channel MTV and movie studio Paramount, reported a 5.7 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by lower domestic advertising revenue and a lack of hit movie releases in the period.

Net income attributable to Viacom fell to $449 million, or $1.13 per share, in the first quarter ended Dec. 31 from $500 million, or $1.20 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue declined to $3.15 billion from $3.34 billion. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru and Jessica Toonkel in New York; Editing by Ted Kerr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
