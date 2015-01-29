FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Viacom revenue rises on box-office success of 'Interstellar'
January 29, 2015 / 11:55 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Viacom revenue rises on box-office success of 'Interstellar'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects date to Jan 29 from Jan 28)

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Viacom Inc, owner of cable networks MTV and Comedy Central and movie studio Paramount Pictures Corp, reported a 4.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by the box-office success of movies such as “Interstellar”.

Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to Viacom fell to $500 million, or $1.20 per share, for the first quarter ended Dec. 31, from $547 million, or $1.20 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $3.34 billion from $3.2 billion.

Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
