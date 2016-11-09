FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 9, 2016 / 12:05 PM / 10 months ago

Viacom revenue falls 14.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Viacom Inc, the owner of MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon, reported a 14.8 percent fall in quarterly revenue, weighed down by lower domestic advertising revenue and the absence of hit movie releases at its Paramount film studio.

Net profit attributable to Viacom plunged to $254 million, or 64 cents per share, in the company's fourth fiscal quarter ended Sept. 30 from $884 million, or $2.21 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 69 cents per share.

The company said its total revenue fell to $3.23 billion from $3.79 billion a year earlier.

Domestic advertising revenue fell 8 percent, the ninth consecutive quarterly decline. Analysts on average had expected a 7.8 percent fall, according to market research firm FactSet StreetAccount. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
