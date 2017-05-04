FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Viacom's profit plunges 60 percent
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2017 / 11:08 AM / 3 months ago

Viacom's profit plunges 60 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Viacom Inc, the owner of MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon, reported a 60 percent decline in quarterly profit on Thursday, hurt by higher programming costs and as domestic advertising sales continue to fall.

Net profit attributable to Viacom fell to $121 million, or 30 cents per share, in the company's second quarter ended March 31, from $303 million, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier.

Domestic advertising revenue fell 4 percent in the quarter, marking the eleventh straight quarterly decline, and in line with analysts' average expectation, according to financial data and analytics firm FactSet.

Viacom's revenue rose 8.5 percent to $3.26 billion. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.