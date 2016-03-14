FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
March 14, 2016 / 3:45 PM / a year ago

Viacom shareholders re-elect directors, reject voting rights proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Viacom Inc investors re-elected the media company’s directors and rejected a proposal to extend voting rights to all shareholders despite recommendations by the leading proxy advisory firm to withhold support for some directors and approve the proposal.

The shareholder vote come as no surprise given that 80 percent of Viacom’s Class A voting shares are owned by longtime leader Sumner Redstone’s holding company, National Amusements Inc.

A “substantial majority” of non-National Amusements shareholders voted for the directors and against the proposal to extend voting rights, the company said at its annual meeting in Miami. (Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Bill Rigby)

