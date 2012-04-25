UPDATE 2-Viacom signs long-term lease to stay in Times Square

* Lease runs through 2031

* Lease calls for Viacom to expand to 1.6 mln sq ft

* SL Green refinances building with $775 mortgage from Bank of China

By Ilaina Jonas

NEW YORK, April 25 (Reuters) - Viacom Inc, owner of cable networks MTV and Nickelodeon, has signed a long-term lease that will keep it at its headquarters in a 54-story skyscraper in Manhattan’s Times Square.

“New York City is the undisputed media capital of the world and a vibrant source of inspiration for Viacom’s innovative and creative employees,” Viacom President and Chief Executive Philippe Dauman said in a statement on Wednesday.

The lease will keep Viacom at 1515 Broadway, owned by SL Green Realty Corp, and under the lease, Viacom will eventually occupy all the building’s office space, the companies said in a statement.

“We have had a great partnership with SL Green and have been proud to help lead the revitalization of the Times Square neighborhood for two decades.”

Viacom, which currently rents 1.4 million square feet in the tower, has signed a lease that runs through 2031. Viacom will expand its presence there to the full 1.6 million square feet as other tenants’ leases expire, the companies said.

Terms of the lease were not disclosed. CBRE Group represented Viacom in the deal.

SL Green also refinanced the building with a $775 million first mortgage from Bank of China, SL Green said. The financing is for a seven-year term and replaces the previous $447 million financing. SL Green said it would use the excess proceeds to fund this transaction and for general corporate purposes.

Also on Wednesday, SL Green said publisher Random House Inc has renewed a lease for 361,044 square feet, about 200,000 square feet less than it rented under its previous lease, at 1745 Broadway, roughly half a mile north of Viacom’s headquarters. That lease at the 50-story building will run through mid 2023.

SL Green on Wednesday reported first-quarter funds from operations, a performance measure for real estate investment trusts, of $100.6 million, or $1.12 per share, excluding transaction related costs. That compared with $145.2 million, or $1.78 per share, a year earlier, before the company issued stock

Shares of SL Green closed up 1.9 percent, or $1.49, at $78.61 on the New York Stock Exchange and were unchanged after hours.