Viadeo shares open below flotation price
July 7, 2014 / 7:27 AM / 3 years ago

Viadeo shares open below flotation price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 7 (Reuters) - Shares in French start-up Viadeo , the biggest online network for job seekers in China and France, opened around 14.80 euros on Monday, well down on its 17.10-euro introduction price.

The price of the initial public offering was already at the bottom of its previously indicated price range of 17.10 euros to 20.90 euros.

The company has said it would raise 22 million euros ($30 million) through the issue of new shares, as well as 10.7 million through converting bonds. (Reporting by Mark John; Editing by Nick Vinocur)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
