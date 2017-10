Aug 23 (Reuters) - U.S. satellite and wireless communications systems maker ViaSat Inc said Chief Financial Officer Ronald Wangerin will resign to pursue other opportunities.

Wangerin, ViaSat’s CFO of ten years, will remain with the company until Dec. 17.

The company said Vice-President Shawn Duffy will be the interim CFO while it conducts a search for a full-time finance chief.