FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-VIB Vermoegen issues mandatory convertible bond
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 3, 2014 / 10:18 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-VIB Vermoegen issues mandatory convertible bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - VIB Vermoegen AG :

* Two-Year bonds with an issue volume of 33.2 million euros features 4.0 pct per annum coupon, and are denominated in 1,000 euros each

* Says mandatory convertible bond will be listed on Open Market of Munich Stock Exchange

* Subscription rights were excluded for existing shareholders

* Conversion price of 15.00 euros

* Conversion will generate a total of 2,215,000 new shares that are to be dividend-entitled from Jan. 1 of respective conversion year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.