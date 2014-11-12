BRIEF-VIB Vermoegen says 9-month revenues of 51.7 mln euros vs 47.9 mln euros year ago

Nov 12 (Reuters) - VIB Vermoegen AG

* Says generated 51.7 million euros of revenue during first nine months of year (9 months previous year: 47.9 million euros)

* Total operating revenue amounted to 52.3 million euros during first nine months (9 months previous year: 48.2 million euros)

* EBIT were up by 10.1 pct to 40.5 million euros (9 months previous year: 36.8 million euros

* Is confirming its existing forecast for full 2014 year

* Is confirming its existing forecast for full 2014 year

* Sees FY revenue to lie between 69.0 million euros euros and 72.0 million euros, EBIT between 50.5 million euros and 52.0 million euros, and EBT between 29.0 million euros and 30.5 million euros (each case before measurement effects and extraordinary items)