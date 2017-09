Aug 7 (Reuters) - VIB Vermoegen AG : * Says H1 revenue grows 8.3% to EUR 34.3 million (h1/2013: EUR 31.7 million) * Says H1 EBIT growth of 13.7% to EUR 26.5 million; EBT growth of 22.4% to

EUR 16.4 million * Says H1 consolidated net income up 7.6% to EUR 14.6 million (h1/2013: EUR

EUR 13.6 million) *