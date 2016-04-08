UPDATE 1-Unicredit says aware of Fortress proposal for Popolare Vicenza

(Adds comments from source, details; changes story label to VICENZA-EQUITY/FORTRESS from FORTRESS INV GLO-POPOLARE VICENZA/UNICREDIT)

CERNOBBIO, Italy, April 8 (Reuters) - UniCredit is aware of a proposal by U.S.-based Fortress Investment Group to buy into a 1.8 billion euro ($2 billion) share issue the Italian bank is guaranteeing at smaller rival Popolare di Vicenza, but has no say over it.

UniCredit is sole underwriter for up to 1.5 billion euros of the cash call Popolare Vicenza is carrying out as it lists its shares on the Milan bourse this month in an effort to plug a capital gap.

UniCredit had considered delaying the deal as Italian banking shares plunged but decided to press ahead.

Popolare di Vicenza is assessing a proposal by Fortress, which has offered to take a stake in the bank and buy its troubled loans, a source close to the matter said on Friday, confirming press reports.

“I know they spoke but we can’t interfere,” UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni told reporters on the sidelines of a business conference.

According to Il Sole 24 Ore, Fortress would invest around 500 million euros in the cash call, though it added the bank was not enthusiastic about the offer.

The Italian market for troubled loans, which ballooned to 360 billion euros during a three-year recession, has attracted the interest of investors in high-risk assets.

Banks, however, are reluctant to sell at the prices that buyers require as they entail taking a loss.

Banca Carige this month appointed a new board that is likely to reject a similar proposal by Apollo Global Management.

The New York-based fund has offered to buy the Italian bank’s 3.5 billion euro stock of bad loans and plug a capital shortfall by subscribing to the bulk of a 550 million euro share issue.