Judge rejects arbitration in dispute over California bad check program

A California woman who claims she was coerced into participating in a bad-check restitution program run by a private company for local district attorneys does not have to submit her claims over the program to arbitration, a federal judge ruled.

In an opinion on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco said forcing the dispute into arbitration would "prevent the judiciary from overseeing the exercise of the state's police power" and turn that responsibility over to a private tribunal.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2aaO2NF