Dec 18 (Reuters) - Victoria Park AB :

* Signs 20-year lease agreement with the City of Malmö(agreement runs from Aug. 1, 2015 to Sept. 30, 2035)

* Annual rental value is 2 million Swedish crowns ($260,722) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.6710 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)