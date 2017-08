May 23 (Reuters) - Victory Giant Technology (HuiZhou) Co., Ltd. :

* Says it to issue up to 70 million A shares of its common stock through private placement

* To raise up to 1.1 billion yuan in total

* Proceeds raised will be used for project of circuit board development

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/XJIujl

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)