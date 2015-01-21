FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. firm invests $228 million in British peer-to-peer loans
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
January 21, 2015 / 12:05 AM / 3 years ago

U.S. firm invests $228 million in British peer-to-peer loans

Andrew Winterbottom

2 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - U.S. asset management firm Victory Park Capital said it would invest up to 150 million pounds ($228 million) in loans arranged by British peer-to-peer lending platform Assetz Capital under a five year contract.

Peer-to-peer lending has grown rapidly since the financial crisis as bank credit for small and medium-sized companies has remained scarce.

Victory Park, which focuses on middle market debt and equity investments, said the funding would support small businesses in Britain.

“It is a great time to partner with Assetz Capital as the company continues to scale in an underserved market,” said Gordon Watson, principal at Victory Park.

More than 55 million pounds of loans have been lent through the Assetz Capital platform since it launched in 2013.

As a whole, the market for peer-to-peer (P2P) lending in Britain last year totaled 1.7 billion pounds, of which 749 million pounds was business lending, according to a study by the University of Cambridge and charity NESTA.

P2P business lending grew by 250 percent between 2012 and 2014, the report also noted.

$1 = 0.6586 pounds Editing by Matt Scuffham and Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.