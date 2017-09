Dec 9 (Reuters) - Victrex Plc

* Final dividend 33.76 pence per share

* FY basic EPS 94.6 pence versus 86.5 pence year ago

* FY revenue 252.6 million pounds versus 221.9 million pounds

* Profit before tax 102.7 million pounds versus 94.6 million pounds

* Now anticipate being able to fully cover FX impact, reflecting positive trading momentum and more recent exchange rates