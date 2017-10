May 28 (Reuters) - British high-tech plastics maker Victrex Plc reported a 1 percent fall in first-half profit, hurt by weak demand at its orthopaedic and dental implants business.

Pretax profit fell to 45.7 million pounds ($69 million) in the six months ended March 31 from 46.2 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue rose about 1 percent to 106.4 million pounds.