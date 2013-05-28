UPDATE 1-Victrex revenue rises on strength in core polymer business

* Pretax profit falls 1 pct to 45.7 mln stg

* Revenue up 1 pct at 106.4 mln stg

* Raises interim dividend to 10.35 pence

* Shares up 4 pct

May 28 (Reuters) - British high-tech plastics maker Victrex Plc reported a 1 percent rise in first-half revenue, as growth in its PEEK polymer business offset weak demand at its orthopaedic and dental implants unit.

Victrex, whose PEEK polymer is used in aircraft components, car parts, surgical implants and engineering equipment for oil and gas companies, said improved sales volume seen in the second quarter has continued in the second half of the financial year.

Pretax profit fell 1 percent to 45.7 million pounds ($69 million) in the six months ended March 31.

Revenue rose about 1 percent to 106.4 million pounds. Revenue in its core polymer business, Victrex Polymer Solutions, grew 3 percent.

The company had said in April that revenue from its Invibio Biomaterial Solutions business - the unit that makes orthopaedic and dental implants and generates about 23 percent of total revenue - was hurt by slow demand from certain spinal implant customers.

Revenue in the business fell 5 percent to 24.2 million pounds.

The company raised its interim dividend to 10.35 pence per share from 9 pence a year earlier.

“The 15 percent increase in the interim dividend and a confident outlook should also reassure investors,” J.P. Morgan Cazenove analyst Martin Evans said in a note.

Victrex’s shares were up 4.4 percent at 1700 pence at 0722 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.