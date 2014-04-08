FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Specialty plastic maker Victrex warns of adverse currency impact
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 8, 2014 / 6:36 AM / 3 years ago

Specialty plastic maker Victrex warns of adverse currency impact

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) - British specialty plastics maker Victrex Plc warned that currency exchange rate movements would hurt its results in the second half of the year ending September.

Victrex, which generates about 97 percent of its revenue outside the UK, also said the adverse impact would continue into the next financial year.

The company, whose PEEK polymer is used in aircraft components, car parts, surgical implants and engineering equipment for oil and gas companies, said sales volumes for the first half ended March 31 rose 14 percent to 1584 tonnes.

“We remain very mindful of a much tougher year-on-year comparative for the second half, and of currency headwinds,” the company said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.