Plastics-maker Victrex's first-half pretax profit rises

May 19 (Reuters) - Specialty plastics-maker Victrex Plc said its first-half pretax profit jumped 10 percent, as a strong show at its polymer solutions business offset lower sales to oil and gas customers.

Victrex, which makes polymers that are used in aeroplanes, oil rigs and spine implants, said its pretax profit rose to 53.9 million pounds ($84.3 million) for the six months ended March 31 from 48.9 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue rose 9 percent to 130.3 million pounds. ($1 = 0.6388 pounds) (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)