ZTE enters British video conferencing market
May 24, 2012 / 5:10 PM / 5 years ago

ZTE enters British video conferencing market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - China’s ZTE started selling video conferencing equipment in Britain on Thursday through local distributor Touchline Video UK, its first foray into the video conferencing market in Europe.

Shenzhen-based ZTE and cross-town rival Huawei Technologies are expected to shake up the global video conferencing market in the same way they have changed the telecom equipment sector.

The pair have built up a combined 30-percent share of the global mobile telecom equipment in a few years through aggressive pricing that has driven vendors such as Nortel and Motorola out of the business.

The video conferencing equipment market is currently dominated by U.S. vendors Cisco and Polycom.

ZTE said it has shipped more than 100,000 video conferencing systems so far into 27 countries, mostly in Africa and emerging economies elsewhere.

