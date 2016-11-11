FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian satellite TV operator Dish says it plans to merge with Videocon d2h
#Market News
November 11, 2016 / 1:15 PM / 9 months ago

Indian satellite TV operator Dish says it plans to merge with Videocon d2h

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Indian satellite TV operator Dish TV India Ltd said on Friday it planned to merge with smaller rival Videocon d2h Ltd to create a new company with revenue of up to 59.16 billion rupees ($879.11 million).

Following the merger, Dish shareholders would own 55.4 percent of the new company, with the remaining stake going to Videocon shareholders, Dish said in a statement.

The new entity, which will be renamed Dish TV Videocon Ltd, will issue 857.791 million shares, and Videocon shareholders will have 2.021 shares of the combined company for each share held in Videocon, Dish added. ($1 = 67.2955 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
