Videocon d2h to file afresh for India IPO - official
March 31, 2015 / 8:35 AM / 2 years ago

Videocon d2h to file afresh for India IPO - official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 31 (Reuters) - India’s Videocon d2h Ltd, the satellite television arm of Videocon Group, will have to file a new draft prospectus for an initial public offering in domestic markets after fund raising via American depositary shares (ADS), Saurabh Dhoot, director of the company, told Reuters.

Videocon d2h agreed to sell ADS worth up to $375 million to U.S.-based Silver Eagle Acquisition Corp in January, which would get listed on Nasdaq stock exchange on Tuesday.

That means the company has to file a new application after filing one in October 2014 to raise up to 7 billion rupees ($113.3 million).

“We would have a market cap of close to $1.2 bln and an enterprise value of $1.5 billion after Nasdaq listing,” Dhoot added. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

