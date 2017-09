Nov 18 (Reuters) - Victoria Properties A/S :

* 9-month net result 0 euro versus loss 15.5 million euros

* Expects majority of the company’s properties to be sold during 2014

* Sees 2014 net result to be 0 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)