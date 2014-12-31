FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Vidis to pay FY 2013/2014 dividend of 0.08 zlotys per share
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
December 31, 2014 / 9:37 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Vidis to pay FY 2013/2014 dividend of 0.08 zlotys per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(To correct total dividend amount)

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Vidis SA :

* Said on Tuesday that on general meeting its shareholders decided to pay an annual dividend for the 2013/2014 fiscal year of 0.08 zlotys per share

* The company’s shareholders decided to divide the FY 2013/2014 net profit of 813,609.81 zlotys ($231,113) and allocate 570,367.25 zlotys to spare capital and 243,242.56 zlotys to dividend payout

* FY 2013/2014 dividend will be paid on Jan. 30, 2015

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.5204 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.