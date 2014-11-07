IFM doesn't intend to influence Vienna Airport management

VIENNA, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Australia’s IFM Investors is not looking to influence Vienna Airport’s day-to-day management or delist it with its bid for a stake of up to 29.9 percent, according to the offer document posted on the Takeover Commission’s website on Friday.

IFM is offering to buy a stake of between 20 and 29.9 percent in Vienna Airport for a maximum of 502 million euros ($621.9 million), expanding its portfolio of European infrastructure assets.

The subscription period runs to Dec. 12, the offer document said, reiterating IFM’s offer of 80 euros per share. The stock was trading at 74.10 euros at 0831 GMT. (1 US dollar = 0.8072 euro) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Michael Shields)