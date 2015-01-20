UPDATE 2-Vienna Airport forecasts 2015 passenger growth, ups security

* Expects 2015 EBITDA of at least 250 mln eur

* Forecasts up to 2pct rise in passenger this year

* Expects Q1 passenger numbers to decline

* Airport and state to boost security measures (Adds security measures)

VIENNA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Vienna Airport expects its passenger numbers to rise by up to 2 percent and net profit to reach at least 85 million euros ($98.4 million) this year, it said on Tuesday, adding that it will also hire more security staff.

Although strike-related cancellations, a weak economic climate and crises in Russia and the Middle East will depress travel to its airport in the current quarter, the new year brings more routes and flights.

Services to Mauritius and Eastern Europe, plus more frequent flights to the United States and Greece, are expected to increase passenger numbers.

Cargo last month jumped by 9 percent, while a 0.2 percent decline in passenger numbers in December was offset over the whole year. Vienna Airport’s 2014 passenger numbers were up 2.2 percent at 22.5 million and cargo rose 8.3 percent compared with a year earlier, it said.

Vienna Airport had raised its 2014 guidance for net profit to more than 80 million euros in November, with annual passenger growth expected to come in at the upper end of a 1-3 percent range.

Full-year results are due to be published on March 2.

SECURITY MEASURES

The airport is hiring up to 100 more security personnel, equating to about 2.3 percent more employees, because of heightened global security concerns after jihadis killed 17 people in an attack in Paris this month.

Of the its 4,400 employees, about 1,200 had been in charge of security for the 22 million passengers that passed through the airport last year. The new personnel will mainly be deployed on luggage-checking duties.

Vienna Airport, which is a centre for flight connections to eastern Europe, is working closely with Austria’s interior ministry and the police, which have increased their presence at the airport.

The European Union will step up measures to detect explosives at airports in the spring, the company said.

Austria’s government said on Tuesday that it will spend up to 280 million euros on top of its existing expenditure on security through to 2018.

“All countries should equip the police in a way that is adequate to the increased danger of terrorist threats,” Chancellor Werner Faymann said.

Austria plans to hire more experts on cybercrime and better technical and protective equipment for security forces. ($1 = 0.8637 euros) (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; Editing by Louise Heavens and David Goodman)