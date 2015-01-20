FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vienna eyes up to 2 pct 2015 passenger growth, boosts guidance
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
January 20, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 3 years ago

Vienna eyes up to 2 pct 2015 passenger growth, boosts guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Vienna Airport’s expects its 2015 passenger numbers to come in flat or up by 2 percent, and it forecast net profit this year of 85 million euros ($98.4 million), it said on Tuesday.

Vienna Airport’s 2014 passenger numbers were up 2.2 percent at 22.5 million and cargo rose 8.3 percent compared with a year earlier, it said. It expects a drop in passenger numbers in the current quarter due to strike-related cancellations and crises in Russia and the Middle East. ($1 = 0.8637 euros) (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.