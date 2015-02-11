FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vienna insurance group sets tender for some debt
#Financials
February 11, 2015 / 11:52 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Vienna insurance group sets tender for some debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe

* Is planning, subject to a positive overall capital market environment, to issue subordinated notes under its eur 400,000,000 subordinated notes programme

* To invite holders of certain notes to tender these notes for repurchase by vig for cash.

* Tender offer is addressed to holders ( “noteholders”) of notes of supplementary capital bond which was issued in 2005

* Vienna insurance group says tender offer also addressed to holders of hybrid bond issued in 2008 and 2009 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Shields)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
