Vienna Insurance buys Polish life insurer Skandia
November 12, 2013 / 7:17 AM / 4 years ago

Vienna Insurance buys Polish life insurer Skandia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Vienna Insurance Group has agreed to buy Polish life insurer Skandia Zycie TU S.A. from Skandia Retail Europe Holding Gmbh, a member of the Old Mutual Group, the Austrian insurer said on Tuesday, giving no purchase price.

Skania Poland booked about 45 million euros ($60 million) in premiums in the first half of the year, making it the 14th-largest life insurer in Poland, Vienna said in a statement.

Vienna’s existing life and non-life businesses in Poland had about 610 million euros in combined first-half premiums, putting them in third place on the Polish market. ($1 = 0.7459 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Louise Ireland)

