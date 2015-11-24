UPDATE 1-Vienna Insurance drops earnings goal after IT writedown - CEO

* IT impairment charge weighs on results - CEO

* Sticking to 30 pct payout ratio policy - CEO

* Sees initial signs that Polish auto insurance market recovering

* Shares fall 3.1 pct (Adds quotes and background)

By Michael Shields and Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich

VIENNA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Vienna Insurance Group (VIG) has abandoned hopes of keeping its earnings steady this year after taking a multi-million euro impairment charge on its information technology systems, Chief Executive Peter Hagen told Reuters on Tuesday.

“If we had known when formulating the outlook that we would have a 195 million (euro or $208 million) value adjustment, then the outlook would have looked different,” Hagen said after Austria’s biggest insurer booked the writedown, hitting its nine-month results.

The company had said in August it would in the best case match its results of 2014, when it posted a pretax profit of 518 million euros.

VIG said late on Monday its nine-month pretax profit slid 60 percent to 175.3 million euros, as it struggled with low interest rates and wrote down its computer systems after a review found a high probability they would not satisfy future technical and business requirements.

Gross premiums edged down 1.8 percent to 6.9 billion euros in the first nine months and its combined ratio, a measure of profitability in the property and accident business, improved by 0.2 percentage point to 96.9 percent.

Its stock fell 3.1 percent to 28.395 euros by 0930 GMT, while the European sector as a whole eased 1 percent.

Hagen said VIG was sticking to its policy of paying out 30 percent of net profit in dividends.

He also said the Polish motor insurance market, which had been hit by intense competition, may be turning up. “There are initial signs that this car insurance market is recovering again, and to the extent this is the case we will move in more strongly,” he said.

Hagen said VIG remained on the lookout for acquisitions and cited the Baltic countries, Poland and Hungary as places of particular interest. The group had no plans to exit any markets. ($1 = 0.9391 euros) (Editing by Francois Murphy and David Holmes)