Vienna Insurance won't be able keep 2015 profit steady-CEO

VIENNA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Vienna Insurance Group has abandoned hopes of keeping 2015 profit steady after taking a 195 million euro ($207.7 million) impairment charge on its information technology systems, Chief Executive Peter Hagen told Reuters on Tuesday.

“If we had known when formulating the outlook that we would have a 195 million value adjustment then the outlook would have looked different,” he said after Austria’s biggest insurer booked the writedown, hitting nine-month results.

He said Vienna Insurance was sticking to its policy of paying out 30 percent of net profit as a dividend, and said it was seeing the first signs of a recovery in the Polish motor insurance market, which has been hit by intense competition. ($1 = 0.9391 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields and Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; Editing by Francois Murphy)