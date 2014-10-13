Vienna Airport says IFM fund seeks up to 30 pct stake

FRANKFURT, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Vienna Airport on Monday said that IFM Global Infrastructure Fund aimed to buy a non-controlling minority stake of between 20 percent and 29.9 percent of the share capital.

The price per share for the stake will be 80 euros ($101.23) and amounts to a 29.7 percent premium over Friday’s closing price, Vienna Airport said in a statement. Trading in the shares on the Vienna Bourse was suspended on Monday.

Investors in the IFM fund are primarily institutional pension funds, Vienna Airport said. (1 US dollar = 0.7903 euro) (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Victoria Bryan)