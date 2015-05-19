UPDATE 1-Vienna Airport fights passenger drop with cost cuts

* Q1 net profit 14 mln eur vs Reuters poll avg 13 mln

* Passenger numbers down 1 pct in April

* Full-year outlook confirmed (Adds details on cost cuts, routes, outlook)

FRANKFURT, May 19 (Reuters) - Vienna Airport’s profits rose by more than expected in the first quarter as it increased productivity and cut costs to combat a drop in passenger numbers and flight movements.

Net profit rose 15 percent to 14 million euros ($16 million), and core and operating profit also beat expectations, while a 1 percent increase in revenue to 141 million euros was in line with forecasts in a Reuters poll.

Vienna Airport, traditionally a hub for eastern Europe and the Balkans, is suffering from the political crises in Russia and Ukraine as well as in the Middle East. Its home carrier, Lufthansa’s Austrian Airlines, is reducing capacity.

Passenger numbers slid 1 percent to 1.92 million in April after a 3 percent drop in the first quarter, Vienna Airport said on Tuesday.

Declines in passenger volume on European and Middle Eastern destinations were partly compensated for by increases in the number of people flying to the Far East, North America and Africa,

Vienna Airport confirmed its full-year targets for passenger growth of up to 2 percent, net profit of more than 85 million euros and revenue of more than 645 million.