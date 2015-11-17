FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vienna Airport raises full-year net profit forecast
#Industrials
November 17, 2015 / 7:32 AM / 2 years ago

Vienna Airport raises full-year net profit forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Vienna Airport on Tuesday raised its full-year net profit forecast as it reported an increase in earnings for the first three quarters of the year, saying a cost-cutting programme was paying off.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 12 percent to 118.2 million euros ($125.9 million) in the nine months to Sept. 30, compared with the same period last year, the company said.

It raised its full-year net profit estimate to more than 95 million euros from at least 85 million euros previously.

$1 = 0.9389 euros Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Mark Potter

