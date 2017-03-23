VIENNA, March 23 Vienna Airport said
on Thursday it had appealed to Austria's highest courts against
an earlier court decision blocking its planned expansion for
environmental reasons.
One basis for the appeal was the violation of essential
constitutionally anchored rights such as freedom of ownership,
freedom to carry on a business and the principle of equality,
the airport said in a statement.
It said the legal provisions used to justify the court
decision to prevent the construction of a third runway at the
airport were arbitrary and inconceivably interpreted.
"Above all, the decision is materially unlawful,
contradictory in its reasoning and involved a serious violation
of significant procedural principles such as the right to be
heard."
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by David Clarke)