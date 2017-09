VIENNA, April 14 (Reuters) - Vienna Airport’s passenger numbers grew 1 percent in March compared with last year, driven by an 86-percent rise in passenger traffic to Africa and a 20-percent increase to North America.

Cargo volumes fell 4.5 percent, Vienna Airport said on Tuesday.

It reiterated that it expects 2015 passenger numbers to rise up to 2 percent. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Mark Potter)