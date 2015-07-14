Vienna Airport says passenger traffic rose 1.7 pct in June

VIENNA, July 14 (Reuters) - Vienna Airport’s passenger numbers rose 1.7 percent in June, driven by increasing demand for flights to Western Europe, the Middle East and North America, the airport said on Tuesday.

Eastern European passenger traffic dropped by 2.3 percent, partly due to the crises in Russia and Ukraine, the airport said.

The number of transfer passengers rose 0.9 percent from a year earlier.

The total number of passengers reached about 2.2 million in June.

Cargo rose 0.8 percent from June last year. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Mark Potter)