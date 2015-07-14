FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vienna Airport says passenger traffic rose 1.7 pct in June
July 14, 2015

Vienna Airport says passenger traffic rose 1.7 pct in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, July 14 (Reuters) - Vienna Airport’s passenger numbers rose 1.7 percent in June, driven by increasing demand for flights to Western Europe, the Middle East and North America, the airport said on Tuesday.

Eastern European passenger traffic dropped by 2.3 percent, partly due to the crises in Russia and Ukraine, the airport said.

The number of transfer passengers rose 0.9 percent from a year earlier.

The total number of passengers reached about 2.2 million in June.

Cargo rose 0.8 percent from June last year. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
