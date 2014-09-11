FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vienna Airport passenger traffic rose 4.1 pct in August
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
September 11, 2014 / 6:17 AM / 3 years ago

Vienna Airport passenger traffic rose 4.1 pct in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Vienna Airport’s passenger numbers rose 4.1 percent in August, hitting its highest number since records began, driven by more people travelling to Asia, the Middle East and western Europe, the airport said on Thursday.

The number of transfer passengers fell 3 percent compared with a year earlier. The number of total passengers reached around 2,28 million in August, the airport said. Passenger traffic to eastern Europe fell 7.7 percent.

Cargo rose 11.7 percent to 22,090 tonnes.

Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.