Vienna Airport passenger traffic rose 4.1 pct in August

VIENNA, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Vienna Airport’s passenger numbers rose 4.1 percent in August, hitting its highest number since records began, driven by more people travelling to Asia, the Middle East and western Europe, the airport said on Thursday.

The number of transfer passengers fell 3 percent compared with a year earlier. The number of total passengers reached around 2,28 million in August, the airport said. Passenger traffic to eastern Europe fell 7.7 percent.

Cargo rose 11.7 percent to 22,090 tonnes.