VIENNA, March 12 (Reuters) - The number of passengers handled by Vienna Airport rose 1.8 percent to 1.35 million in February, with 4.1 percent more local passengers and 4.2 percent fewer transfer passengers, the operator said on Thursday.

The number of passengers travelling to North America rose by 29 percent, while the number of passengers travelling to eastern Europe fell by 1.5 percent.

Cargo rose 6.1 percent to 19,392 tonnes. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields)