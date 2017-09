Vienna Airport says passenger traffic rose 1.9 pct in September

VIENNA, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Vienna Airport’s passenger numbers rose 1.9 percent in September, driven by more people travelling to North America, Asia and western Europe, the airport said on Tuesday.

The number of transfer passengers fell 7.5 percent from a year earlier. The total number of passengers reached about 2.2 million in September while passenger traffic to eastern Europe fell 11.9 percent. Cargo rose 5.4 percent from September last year. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; editing by David Clarke)