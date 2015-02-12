FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 12, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 3 years ago

Vienna Airport January passenger numbers fall 5.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Vienna Airport’s passenger numbers fell 5.9 percent in January compared with the same month last year, driven down by an 18.8 percent decrease in passenger numbers to Eastern Europe due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis, it said on Thursday.

Passenger numbers to North America and Africa rose around 15 and 55 percent, respectively, compared with January 2014. Cargo fell 1.1 percent in January compared with the year-ago month. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Mark Potter)

