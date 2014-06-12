FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 12, 2014 / 6:12 AM / 3 years ago

Vienna Airport passenger traffic rose 4 pct in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, June 12 (Reuters) - Vienna Airport’s passenger numbers rose 4.0 percent in May, driven by travellers flying to North America, the Far East and the Middle East.

The number of transfer passengers rose 1.0 percent to 587,040, out of a total 2.05 million passengers in the month, the airport said on Friday. Passenger traffic to eastern Europe fell 4.6 percent.

Cargo rose 8.8 percent to 22,286 tonnes.

Vienna Airport has said it expects to reach the upper end of its target range of a 1-3 percent passenger increase this year.

Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
