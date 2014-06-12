Vienna Airport passenger traffic rose 4 pct in May

VIENNA, June 12 (Reuters) - Vienna Airport’s passenger numbers rose 4.0 percent in May, driven by travellers flying to North America, the Far East and the Middle East.

The number of transfer passengers rose 1.0 percent to 587,040, out of a total 2.05 million passengers in the month, the airport said on Friday. Passenger traffic to eastern Europe fell 4.6 percent.

Cargo rose 8.8 percent to 22,286 tonnes.

Vienna Airport has said it expects to reach the upper end of its target range of a 1-3 percent passenger increase this year.