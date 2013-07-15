Vienna Insurance Group sells Bulgarian pension fund

VIENNA, July 15 (Reuters) - Vienna Insurance Group has agreed to sell its majority holding in Bulgarian pension fund Doverie to Britain’s United Capital PLC, it said on Monday.

VIG, which said pension funds were not part of its core business, said Doverie had more than 1.25 million contributors and almost 1.8 billion lev ($1.2 billion) under management as of the end of 2012.

“We want to focus even more on our insurance activities in property and life insurance on the Bulgarian market,” Chief Executive Peter Hagen said in a statement.

“We are convinced that Doverie will continue to fulfil its role as leading pension fund in Bulgaria for the benefit of its members,” he added.

United Capital PLC is a small business support services company based in Essex, England. ($1 = 1.4981 Bulgarian levs) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by David Cowell)