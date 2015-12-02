Vienna Insurance CEO to quit over strategy

VIENNA, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Vienna Insurance Chief Executive Peter Hagen will leave the company at the end of December over strategic differences and will be succeeded by Elisabeth Stadler, the insurer said on Wednesday.

“Due to differences in opinion regarding the future strategic orientation and steering of the Group, Peter Hagen will be leaving his position as Chairman of the Managing Board of the Vienna Insurance Group on 31 December 2015 in mutual agreement with the Supervisory Board,” it said in a statement.

Vienna Insurance in September agreed to expand its managing board and added Stadler as a deputy board member as of Jan. 1 2016.