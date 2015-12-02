UPDATE 2-Vienna Insurance CEO quits over strategy differences

* Hagen’s contract was due to expire in June 2018

* Stadler of Donau Versicherung unit will be CEO

* Company issued profit warning last week (Adds details on business)

VIENNA, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Vienna Insurance Chief Executive Peter Hagen will leave the company at the end of December over strategic differences and will be succeeded by Donau Versicherung chief Elisabeth Stadler, the insurer said on Wednesday.

“Due to differences in opinion regarding the future strategic orientation and steering of the group, Peter Hagen will be leaving his position as chairman of the managing board of the Vienna Insurance Group on 31 December 2015 in mutual agreement with the supervisory board,” it said in a statement.

A spokesman declined to comment on what the differences on the company’s strategy were.

Vienna Insurance warned last week it would not make its full-year earnings target after booking a 195 million-euro ($206 mln) impairment charge on its information technology systems.

It also reported a 2 percent decline in premiums for the first nine months as it scaled back its life insurance due to low interest rates.

Vienna Insurance agreed in September to expand its managing board and added Stadler, the CEO of its Donau Versicherung unit, as a deputy member as of Jan. 1 2016.

Hagen has been on Vienna Insurance’s managing board since 2004 and became CEO in 2012. His contract was due to run until June 2018. ($1 = 0.9459 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; Editing by Shadia Nasralla and Susan Fenton)